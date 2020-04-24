 

'Farcical, ridiculous' - Steenhuisen on defence committee referring him to Speaker for tweeting SANDF letter

2020-04-24 05:51

Jan Gerber

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen shortly before addressing the Parliamentary Press Gallery Association on Thursday. (Jan Gerber/News24)

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen shortly before addressing the Parliamentary Press Gallery Association on Thursday. (Jan Gerber/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen has described the joint standing defence committee's decision to refer him to Speaker Thandi Modise for tweeting a letter about the SA National Defence Force's (SANDF) increased deployment as "ridiculous".

On Tuesday evening, shortly before President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation, Steenhuisen tweeted the letter, which stated that Ramaphosa had authorised the deployment of an additional 73 180 members of the SANDF to assist the police in battling the spread of Covid-19.

The following day, the committee met digitally, and ANC MP Anele Gxoyiya asked the committee to deal with the "mischievous leaking" of the letter of the SANDF's deployment.

Committee chairperson Cyril Xaba agreed it was unfortunate the letter was tweeted before it was ventilated in the committee.

"It disturbed me that I got calls from the public to confirm the authenticity," he said.

There were no objections from the committee when he asked if the matter should be referred to the Speaker

Hysteria

In a statement released after the meeting, co-chairperson Mamagase Nchabeleng said: "We view this in a serious light as the publication seems to have been intended to create hysteria against the deployment."

Approached for comment on Thursday, Steenhuisen said in an e-mail that he welcomed the committee's decision to refer to the Speaker "the fact that [he] tweeted a letter that was already in public circulation".

READ | The DA proposes 'lockdown smart plan'

"It is such [a] patently ridiculous and farcical charge and the chairperson is going to be horribly embarrassed when he realises just how I came to be in possession of a letter addressed to him," he said.

He said Xaba and the committee should rather have been concerned about the legality of the letter, in that it didn't follow the correct parliamentary procedures.

Steenhuisen said the committee "has essentially sat on its hands, refusing requests to meet and essentially allowing the executive a free hand in deploying the SANDF in this period".

It led to widespread alleged abuses of civil liberties, and Xaba should therefore resign as chairperson, he added.

Read more on:    sandf  |  john steenhuisen  |  lockdown  |  coronavirus  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Lockdown: 'It is part of my sacrifice' - home-based carers in it for the long haul

27 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on economic and social relief measures
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kommetjie 06:38 AM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

Chapmans Peak 06:29 AM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

More traffic reports
Two Daily Lotto players win jackpot 2020-04-23 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 