Farm attack: Armed robber killed while fleeing elderly couple's farm

An armed robber was shot and killed following a farm attack in Smithfield, Free State, while an accomplice was on the run.

According to police spokesperson Constable Peter Kareli, two men entered a farmhouse in the area on Monday afternoon.

Kareli said the robbers entered the elderly couple’s bedroom and found the couple sleeping.

The robbers allegedly assaulted the couple with a steel rod, demanding money and firearms.

The suspects managed to access the safe and stole two rifles and two handguns.

"The alarm went off and local farmers as well as Smithfield police officials reacted swiftly. One of the suspects was spotted trying to jump over the fence carrying a bag. He allegedly dropped the bag and jumped over into a muddy wet land surrounded by long grass.

"Farmers and local police surrounded the area and whilst approaching the area a single gunshot was heard from the direction of the long grass. As the police approached to investigate, they found a male person with a gunshot wound to the forehead. One of the suspected stolen firearms was found next to the deceased and the other one was found in the bag the deceased dropped whilst trying to jump over the fence," said Kareli.

The second suspect was still on the run. Smithfield police requested communities in the nearby towns to be vigilant and not to approach the suspect as he was considered armed and dangerous.

Police are investigating a case of armed robbery and have also opened an inquest docket.

Robbery suspects arrested

In a separate incident, Zamdela police in Sasolburg, Free State arrested three men on Monday, who were wanted for armed robbery and attempted murder in the area.

Police also recovered a pistol and a toy gun when arresting the suspects.

Kareli said the men were nabbed by members of the Zamdela detectives, K9 Sasolburg and Crime intelligence units.

On December 28 last year, the trio attacked a tuck-shop owner who was with his employee and his brother off-loading groceries.

"Three armed suspects attacked the brother and shot him in the leg. The other two pushed him inside the shop where they also instructed the employee as well as the owner to move to the backroom and locked them in.

The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene. The injured man was rushed to hospital for medical treatment. Cases of armed robbery and attempted murder were registered for further investigation.

On Monday, police followed information which led them to a house where the three suspects were found.

The suspects might be linked to four other similar cases of business robbery.

They are expected to appear in the Sasolburg Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of business robbery and attempted murder.