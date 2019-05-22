 

Farm-attacks activist found brutally murdered on her Makhado farm

2019-05-22 07:30

Correspondent

Annette Kennealy.

Annette Kennealy. (Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police are on the hunt for an employee of Annette Kennealy, who was found murdered on her farm near Makhado in Limpopo. 

Netwerk24 reported that Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe has called on one Kenny Ramatshimbila, who resides in the Mauluma area in the Vhembe district of Limpopo, to report to the Makhado police station for questioning. He reportedly lived on the premises and has subsequently disappeared. 

Kennealy, 50, was an activist against farm attacks and related murders.

According to Times Live, the incident took place late on Monday evening or early on Tuesday morning on the farm Welgevonden.

Ngoepe reportedly said: "It is alleged that the deceased, Annette Kennealy, who was staying with her employee, was attacked by unknown suspects at this farm. The family members tried to call her without success, until one of them went to investigate.

"On arrival he found the deceased inside the house lying in a pool of blood, with multiple stab wounds. The whereabouts of the deceased's employee is unknown at this stage."

According to Maroela Media, Kennealy's body was found with several wounds to her head. A hammer and iron pipe were found next to her body. 

Kennealy was outspoken about farm murders, Her last Facebook posts highlighted the issue. On May 19, she posted a link claiming that ten farm attacks, including one murder, had been reported in four days. 

Maroela Media quoted agricultural union TLU SA's Henk van de Graaf as saying that Kennealy was committed to highlighting the scourge of farm attacks and murders. 

"If someone like Kennealy, who was known as an activist, becomes a victim herself, one should beg the question whether this was more than just a 'regular' farm attack," Van de Graaf said in a statement. 

Netwerk24 quoted Kim Harris, Kennealy's sister, who said that [her murder] felt unreal. "I still can't believe it," she reportedly said. She told the publication that the police would not allow the family near the crime scene. "All I know is that it was a brutal murder," she reportedly said.

Ngoepe reportedly said a manhunt has been launched to find the person or people who killed Kennealy. 

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to contact Captain Muthuhandini Tinyani on 072 470 1444 or call the police emergency number 10111. 

Read more on:    annette kennealy  |  makhado  |  farm attack
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tshwane municipality 'irregularly' paid for City Manager's legal fees in GladAfrica report dispute

2019-05-22 06:03

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Four players win Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-05-21 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 