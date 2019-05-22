Farm-attacks activist found brutally murdered on her Makhado farm

Police are on the hunt for an employee of Annette Kennealy, who was found murdered on her farm near Makhado in Limpopo.

Netwerk24 reported that Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe has called on one Kenny Ramatshimbila, who resides in the Mauluma area in the Vhembe district of Limpopo, to report to the Makhado police station for questioning. He reportedly lived on the premises and has subsequently disappeared.

Kennealy, 50, was an activist against farm attacks and related murders.

According to Times Live, the incident took place late on Monday evening or early on Tuesday morning on the farm Welgevonden.

Ngoepe reportedly said: "It is alleged that the deceased, Annette Kennealy, who was staying with her employee, was attacked by unknown suspects at this farm. The family members tried to call her without success, until one of them went to investigate.

"On arrival he found the deceased inside the house lying in a pool of blood, with multiple stab wounds. The whereabouts of the deceased's employee is unknown at this stage."

According to Maroela Media, Kennealy's body was found with several wounds to her head. A hammer and iron pipe were found next to her body.

Kennealy was outspoken about farm murders, Her last Facebook posts highlighted the issue. On May 19, she posted a link claiming that ten farm attacks, including one murder, had been reported in four days.

Maroela Media quoted agricultural union TLU SA's Henk van de Graaf as saying that Kennealy was committed to highlighting the scourge of farm attacks and murders.

"If someone like Kennealy, who was known as an activist, becomes a victim herself, one should beg the question whether this was more than just a 'regular' farm attack," Van de Graaf said in a statement.

Netwerk24 quoted Kim Harris, Kennealy's sister, who said that [her murder] felt unreal. "I still can't believe it," she reportedly said. She told the publication that the police would not allow the family near the crime scene. "All I know is that it was a brutal murder," she reportedly said.

Ngoepe reportedly said a manhunt has been launched to find the person or people who killed Kennealy.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to contact Captain Muthuhandini Tinyani on 072 470 1444 or call the police emergency number 10111.