 

Farm manager attacked, thrown into fire in alleged land claims dispute

2019-07-07 21:00

Kamva Somdyala

(File)

(File) (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The manager of a farm owned by the Mathulini Communal Property Association in Mtwalume, KwaZulu-Natal has been hospitalised after he was attacked and thrown into a fire on Saturday evening.

IFP MP Inkosi Bhekizizwe Luthuli in a statement on Sunday said the "perpetrators of this violent and unlawful act invaded the farm, set it alight and threw him into a fire with the intention of killing him".

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that a 24-year-old man was attacked by four suspects who "pushed him into the fire". According to Gwala, he sustained burn wounds and was taken to hospital for medical attention.

A case of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm has been registered and is currently under investigation.

According to Luthuli, the perpetrators are part of a 'concerned group' that is attempting to hijack a 7500ha land claim from the Mathulini Communal Property Association and the Ndelo Community Trust, valued in excess of R300m.

The farms that make up the land claim produce 400 000 tons of sugar cane annually, with a staff complement of 1 200 people.

"This violent hijack of a legitimate land claim is a desperate and unlawful attempt to achieve what has failed through legal processes that have so far cost the beneficiaries R6.5m in legal fees," said Luthuli.

He added that they had written to President Cyril Ramaphosa, seeking intervention with the dispute. Luthuli said he hopes that after this attack, Ramaphosa, together with Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza, will "take notice" and "will urgently intervene".

"As a fresh ministerial appointee with previous experience of such matters, we call on her [Didiza] to stop the violent and illegitimate hijack of this land claim," said Luthuli.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime  |  farm attacks
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Philippi East: 72-hour action plan initiated after 11 people killed in Cape Town suburb

2019-07-07 19:38

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lucky day for two Daily Lotto players 16 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Production Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Logistics Developer

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R500 000.00 - R600 000.00 Per Year

Trainee Auditor

Cape Town
Certified Master Auditors (South Africa) Inc.
R5 000.00 - R15 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 