 

Farm murder: Couple found dead in kitchen of Free State farm

2019-07-15 17:08

Jenni Evans

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Free State police are investigating the murder of a couple in their sixties who were found dead on a farm near Boshof at the weekend.

Sergeant Wendy Nkabi said the police were still piecing together information, but they do know that two people, who are not known to farmworkers, were spotted on the property on Friday before the murder. 

Netwerk24 identified the couple found dead on Saturday as Sakkie van der Berg, 67, and his wife Ina, 62. 

Nkabi said Van der Berg was giving an employee a lift from the farm Bloubos to Boshof and as they were leaving the farm, he asked the employee about two apparent strangers walking on the farm. 

The employee did not know who they were either. 

Van der Berg returned home alone, and the police surmised the attack started at two large gates close to the farmhouse. 

"They found the two deceased in the kitchen," said Nkabi, adding the alarm was raised when Van der Berg did not keep to his usual routine. 

"It seems like every morning, he goes to pick someone up," she said. 

The couple was found tied up inside the farmhouse by a neighbouring farmer, IOL reported.

READ: Survivor of cruel farm attack: 'We felt like wild animals being hunted'

The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) said it had officially asked the Free State's MEC for police, roads and transport, Sam Mashinini, to discuss the possibility of establishing a rural safety unit in the province, with Police Minister Bheki Cele.

"If there had been proactive policing in the district, both these murders could have been prevented," said FF Plus MPL in the Free State Armand Cloete. "The MEC and minister cannot keep ignoring farm attacks."

Cloete said the more than 60 farm murders and 217 farm attacks that have taken place in South Africa since the beginning of 2019 were "proof that farms are being targeted".

Read more on:    free state  |  farm murders
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Housing beneficiaries warned about rules of selling their houses

22 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto stands at R420 000 with no Sunday winner 2019-07-14 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 