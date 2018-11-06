Farm robbers get life sentences after accomplice is shot dead by farmer

Two men have been sentenced to life imprisonment for their involvement in a farm attack that went horribly wrong in Limpopo two years ago.

Cassius Ntjana, 32, and Mpho Maila, 30, were each convicted and sentenced in the Limpopo High Court for the farm attack outside Marble Hall in Limpopo on 2016.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhagi said the court heard how, on November 9, 2016, the two along with Kenny Hlongwane, 41, and three unknown men forcibly gained entrance into the farm house. Inside the home, they found a man and a woman. They then tied them up, before stealing cash, jewellery and firearms.

Farmer killed one robber

The farm owner managed to untie himself and shot two of the robbers, killing one and injuring another. Five of the robbers then fled the scene, leaving the deceased lying in the yard.

The injured robber was later apprehended a few kilometres from the scene. He was identified as Hlongwane.

Hlongwane pleaded guilty to the offence and his case was separated from the other accused. He was convicted and later sentenced to a 25-year jail term.

Malabi-Dzhagi said Maila and Ntjana pleaded not guilty following their arrest in Gauteng six months later. After evidence was presented, the court found them guilty in respect of the death of their accomplice, who was shot and killed by the farm owner. They were also found guilty of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

During the trial, State prosecutor Lucas Davhana submitted that farm attacks were on the rise in the country and were negatively affecting the economy.

The court held that there were no compelling and substantial evidence that enabled the court to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence against Ntjana and Maila and it imposed a life imprisonment sentence against them.

Director of public prosecutions advocate Ivy Thenga commended the investigators for their persistence in ensuring the accused were punished.