Worker allegedly forced to drink faeces to be represented by SAHRC in court

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is expected to represent a worker in the Springs Magistrate's Court on Monday, who was allegedly forced to drink faeces.

According to the SAHRC website, the commission has initiated Equality Court proceedings against the owner of a plot and his family.

On December 9, the family allegedly forced an employee to drink litres of faecal matter before allegedly attempting to drown him in a septic tank on their land.

It was also alleged that the plot in question has been the site of continuous human rights violations.

On January 31, the commission was alerted to the incident via media reports.

The commission will be acting in a representative capacity for the worker, who is seeking an unconditional public apology and monetary compensation for his ordeal.

