 

Worker allegedly forced to drink faeces to be represented by SAHRC in court

2018-05-14 08:09

Amanda Khoza

Magistrate's Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Magistrate's Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is expected to represent a worker in the Springs Magistrate's Court on Monday, who was allegedly forced to drink faeces.

According to the SAHRC website, the commission has initiated Equality Court proceedings against the owner of a plot and his family.

ALSO READ: Farm worker recounts fear while watching his friend being beaten

On December 9, the family allegedly forced an employee to drink litres of faecal matter before allegedly attempting to drown him in a septic tank on their land.

It was also alleged that the plot in question has been the site of continuous human rights violations.

ALSO READ: 'You are going to k*k' - farm worker claims farmer threatened him if he spilled the beans about murder

On January 31, the commission was alerted to the incident via media reports.

The commission will be acting in a representative capacity for the worker, who is seeking an unconditional public apology and monetary compensation for his ordeal.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime  |  racism  |  human rights

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Violence breaks out in Eshowe

2018-05-13 22:25

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: SA football freestyler tells of bruising preparation for Guinness World Record
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, May 12 2018-05-12 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 