 

Farmer and another man in court over murder of two elderly farmers

2018-05-21 12:05

Jan Bornman

Magistrate's court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Magistrate's court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A farmer and another man are expected to appear in court on Monday following the murder of two other farmers in Roosfontein, Dewetsdorp, south of Bloemfontein, over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Mosili Ntsika said a farmer, 30, was arrested on Saturday night after he and another person allegedly assaulted two elderly farmers.

ALSO READ: Farmer on trial for farm worker's murder - three years after body found

The second man was arrested late on Sunday night.

Ntsika said the incident happened on Saturday night, when the man allegedly went to collect his cattle at a farm he partly owned with other farmers.

"It is alleged that two fellow farmers suspected that the cattle were being stolen when they witnessed the lorry making the late-night pick-up," Ntsika said.

Died at the scene

An argument broke out between the men and the 30-year-old farmer and his accomplice assaulted the two elderly men who tried to stop him from collecting his livestock.

"Things turned violent when the young man and his accomplice allegedly assaulted the two men with unknown objects," Ntsika said.

ALSO READ: AfriForum's own farm murder stats don't support their claims

"Dewetsdorp police arrested the 30-year-old after witnesses alerted them about the incident," she said.

The two victims were Rathabeng Qathatsi, 68, and Thato Qathatsi, 65, both from Section E in Botshabelo. They died at the scene from head wounds.

Ntsika said the two suspects would be appearing in the Dewetsdorp Magistrate's Court on murder charges later on Monday.

Read more on:    bloemfontein  |  crime  |  farm attacks

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Van Breda judgment

2018-05-21 09:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Henri van Breda judgment
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Delft 13:14 PM
Road name: Delft Main Road

Cape Town 13:11 PM
Road name: Sable Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, May 19 2018-05-19 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 