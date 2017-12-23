 

Farmer killed in shoot-out during robbery

2017-12-23 16:12

Alex Mitchley

A bakkie emblazoned with an anti-farm murder slogan. (James de Villiers/News24)

Pretoria – Police have arrested five men following a shoot-out on a farm in Mooihoek, Mpumalanga which ended in the killing of a 66-year-old farmer.

Police said the "brutal incident" took place on Friday evening after the farmer arrived at his house to find that the gates to his property had been open. 

"He apparently proceeded to the house and shortly thereafter noticed a group of five men wearing balaclava entering the house," said police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

According to information at police disposal, a shoot-out ensued between the farmer and the men.

Two of the suspects were shot, but still managed to escape, Hlathi said. The farmer, however, was fatally wounded.

Police found one of the injured suspects close to the farm. Three other suspects were arrested throughout the night at different locations.

"The last one (suspect) was found in the bushes this morning, trapped by the severity of the wound he sustained during the shooting," said Hlathi.

"The firearm which the suspects allegedly used to kill the victim was also recovered by the police."

The two injured suspects have been admitted for medical treatment under police guard, while the other three have been placed in custody and will appear at the Piet Retief Magistrate's Court on 27 December.

Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, the provincial police commissioner, praised the speedy arrests  for the suspects. 

mbombela  |  crime

