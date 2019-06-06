 

Farmer's chilling words to his wife before robbery: 'They're coming'

2019-06-06 06:04

Jenni Evans

Police car at Louiesenhof farm in Stellenbosch. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Police car at Louiesenhof farm in Stellenbosch. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

"They're coming!"

These were the chilling words that a Stellenbosch protea farmer shouted to his wife while doing a security check after hearing that a farmer in the region had been shot dead.

"It's devastating," an emotional Gerald Knight told News24 about being robbed hours after Louiesenhof vintner Stefan Smit was murdered.

"We've lived here for 25 years and right now, I feel like just leaving," said Knight.

However, he has his protea plantation to look after, even if he is in terrible pain from the broken ribs he sustained during the robbery.

The Knights were ambushed by three robbers on Sunday night while doing a safety check following an alarming WhatsApp group message about Smit's murder.

"The WhatsApp message told us to just close everything," said Knight.

He then went to check if the back door was closed, and as he rounded a corner, he caught sight of somebody through the window.

"I screamed at Marie. I said, 'They're coming.'"

Horror

Taking deep breaths in between relating the horror that unfolded, Knight said two men broke their burglar bars with a crowbar and attempted to enter the house.

"I actually stopped them from coming in because I didn't know where in the house my wife was.

"Then, he [one of the robbers] entered with a gun. And as he came in, he knocked me across the room into the kitchen cupboard. That's when I broke my ribs."

He was hit on the leg by one of the men who was demanding to know where his watch was.

"I have not worn a watch for 25 years," he continued.

The second robber ran through the house to find his wife who had by then locked herself and their dogs in the "panic room".

The couple used to breed Dobermanns.

Knight is convinced that their dogs would have been shot dead if they had let them out.

His wife activated the panic button just as a third robber tried to get in.

Knight said they took a 32-inch television set, a camera lens that was on the kitchen counter, cellphones and his wallet.

"They were literally in and out in five minutes. It was absolutely horrible."

Their security company and the police arrived shortly afterward.

"The police were fantastic," said Knight.

Earlier, Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel André Traut said investigations were ongoing into the Louiesenhof murder as well as a robbery at the Glen Gall Farm in Klapmuts outside Stellenbosch on Tuesday morning.

In that incident, a woman and children were robbed.

At Louiesenhof, the Smit family trust recently concluded the sale of a portion of land on Watergang to the Stellenbosch municipality for R45m after it was occupied by a group of backyarders who renamed it Azania. The deal is still in the transfer stage.

Farmers in the region are jittery after the murder and robberies, which happened soon after Bonnievale wine farmer Tool Wessels was killed and his wife, Liezel, was seriously injured in May.

READ: 'There is heartache' - cleric says Bonnievale rallying around family of farm attack victims

Condemnation of the attacks and sympathy for the victims have come from all quarters, ranging from farmers associations and political parties to farmworkers' association.

Vinpro and AgriSA have appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa to take strong action against attacks on the agricultural sector and improve rural safety.

Louiesenhof is ironically next door to Beyerskloof, which has hosted meetings between presidents and farmers, most recently Ramaphosa.

Vinpro spokesperson Wanda Augustyn said: "As can be expected, the mood following the attacks is sombre.

"From Vinpro's side, we are calling on wine-farming communities to be vigilant with regards to their own security and work together by becoming involved in policing or safety initiatives in their areas."

Western Cape safety and agriculture MECs Albert Fritz and Ivan Meyer said they would urgently take up the matter with the police and the National Prosecuting Authority, adding that they would also start working on extra rural safety measures.

In the meantime, Knight said they had not gone for trauma counselling, adding that he would prefer to work through it himself. However, they are receiving good support from their family.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  farm attacks
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Dr Zamani Saul: The Northern Cape's new 'activist premier'

2019-06-06 05:18

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lucky Daily Lotto player walks off with R520 000 jackpot 2019-06-05 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 