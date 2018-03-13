Farmers in court for alleged attack on girl, 9

Cape Town - Two farmers are expected in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate's Court on Tuesday in connection with an incident last year in which a nine-year-old girl was allegedly handcuffed to a tree, beaten and shot at.

The farmers, Johannes Potgieter, 33, and Hendrick Dumas, 48, are expected to appear on charges of kidnapping, attempted murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and the unlawful pointing of a firearm.

They are out on bail.

It is alleged that the girl and three other children had been jogging along with their dogs on September 9. The dogs chased guinea fowl, which led them onto the farm.

This is when the children were allegedly accosted by the farmers.

Three escaped and left the 9-year-old behind.

The farmers were initially refused bail, but succeeded in an appeal to the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

The case was postponed in November for the completion of the investigation.

