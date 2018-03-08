 

Farmhouse 'bulldozing' farmer remains behind bars

2018-03-08 14:51

Tammy Petersen

A Herbertsdale farmer faces a string of charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly drove into the home of two farm workers. (Supplied)

Mossel Bay - A Herbertsdale farmer, who allegedly drove a bulldozer into the home of farm workers, is to remain behind bars until he formally applies for bail.

George Frederick Muller, 54, appeared in the Mossel Bay Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for attempted murder and illegal firearm possession, following his arrest on Sunday.

The case was postponed to March 15 for a formal bail application, Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said on Thursday.

READ: Farmer in dock for allegedly trying to bulldoze house - with farm workers inside

It is alleged that the farmer drove a bulldozer into the home of Hilton Levendal on February 25.

Levendal, 46, claimed the farmer has been victimising him for being "too clever", after he called him out for alleged racism and for educating other farm workers about their rights.

Confrontation

Relations between Levendal, his partner and the farmer were strained because he had attempted to evict the two from his property in November, Levendal previously told News24.

However, the move was overturned after he approached the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development as he and his partner had no alternative place to stay.

The father of two alleged he and his partner had been collecting wood from a river bank on Sunday, February 25 - a day after his birthday - when the farmer approached them and told them that the river belonged to him.

A confrontation ensued and the farmer allegedly smacked and assaulted the pair.

They returned to their house and were inside when they "felt a kick" and the zinc roof gave in.

Levendal said a boulder the size of his head, which kept the zinc sheet down, fell centimetres from his head, onto his thigh.

"Parts of the house, including the chimney, gave in and everything was destroyed - even the Sunday lunch that was on the stove," he told News24.

His partner was not injured.

