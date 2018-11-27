 

Fatal divorce court shooting: Killer cop worked for protection and security services unit

2018-11-27 13:06

Mxolisi Mngadi

KwaZulu-Natal police officer Phumlani Chiliza shot and killed his wife and brother-in-law inside a divorce court, before turning the gun on himself. (Supplied)

The KwaZulu-Natal police officer who shot and killed his wife and brother-in-law inside a divorce court, before turning the gun on himself, was stationed at the protection and security services unit in KwaMashu.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele told News24 on Tuesday that Phumlani Chiliza, 32, was a sergeant.

His 33-year-old wife's name was Debofeng Chiliza.

READ: KZN cop charged with killing wife, brother-in-law in court succumbs to injuries

Mbele said that all the information she had on the brother-in-law was that his name was Moss. According to condolence messages on Moss' Facebook account, his name is Moss Gert Remoratile.

Chiliza succumbed to his injuries on Monday night after being admitted to hospital, while his wife and brother-in-law died at the scene.

"They both died at the scene. The suspect turned the gun on himself, but didn't die," Mbele had said earlier.

Divorce hearing

He had been admitted to a Durban hospital.

The incident took place in the Durban Magistrate's Court around 11:30 on Monday.

Sources told News24 on Monday that the magistrate – who was hearing the divorce proceedings – had to come back into court after the shooting to provisionally confirm the identities of the bodies.

"The matter had stood down because the husband was not happy with the terms of the divorce settlement," a source who wanted to remain anonymous said.

"The magistrate told him (the police officer) to get hold of his attorney. He then walked back into court and fired seven, maybe eight shots. One of them was when he shot himself in the head."

The couple had two children, aged 2 and 11, who live in Johannesburg, where their mother lived. She had flown down from Johannesburg for the divorce hearing.

An inquest into the deaths was opened.

Jennifer Lets wrote on Moss' Facebook account: "Still hard to accept... You shall forever be missed. may ur souls find eternal rest bo cuzy. Bodibe will never be the same [sic]."

Noeleen Lerato Noelz wrote: "Waking up with such disturbing news words can't describe how I'm feeling can't stop crying.. After surviving such a horrific accident now this!!! Oh no may your soul Rest IN Peace [sic]."

According to pictures attached to their messages, Moss graduated in 2018.

