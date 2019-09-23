Fatal Ou Kaapse Weg crash: Driver 'located' in hospital, say police

An accident on Ou Kaapse Weg has left 10 people dead. (Supplied, ER24)

The driver of a bakkie which rolled several times, killing 10 people on Ou Kaapse Weg in Cape Town, has been located at a "local hospital", police say.

Police are investigating a culpable homicide case following the early morning accident on Saturday.

Another 14 people were injured in the crash, News24 previously reported.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed that police were investigating the incident and that, after initial fears the "driver had fled the scene, he has since been located at a local hospital".

Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of the bakkie was transporting 23 contract workers from work to their homes when the vehicle overturned at around 01:30 on Saturday.

'Ineffective' brakes

Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said reports also indicated that the bakkie's brakes were "ineffective at the time of the accident".

Madikizela visited the injured workers in hospital on Sunday.

In conveying his condolences to the families of the workers, Madikizela called for a thorough and swift investigation.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic death of 10 construction workers who were killed on Saturday. My condolences and prayers go [to] the families of the victims during this difficult period," he said.

"I call on law enforcement agencies to fully investigate the cause of this accident.

"Information found on the cause of this crash must be used to improve road safety and avoid recurrence. One life lost is one too many."