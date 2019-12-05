Father allegedly kidnaps newborn baby in Durban

A six-day-old baby was allegedly abducted from her home close to Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal during the early morning hours on Thursday.

According to Missing Children South Africa, the newborn, Megan de Lange was allegedly taken by her biological father from her mother’s house in Meerensee.

He allegedly left with Megan in a black Citroën with GP number plates.

Megan was last seen wearing a baby pink vest with grey pants.

Missing Children South Africa have appealed to anyone with information about her disappearance to contact police.

- Compiled by Alex Mitchley