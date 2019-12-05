 

Father allegedly kidnaps newborn baby in Durban

2019-12-05 22:17
Missing six-day-old baby, Megan De Lange.

Missing six-day-old baby, Megan De Lange.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A six-day-old baby was allegedly abducted from her home close to Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal during the early morning hours on Thursday.

According to Missing Children South Africa, the newborn, Megan de Lange was allegedly taken by her biological father from her mother’s house in Meerensee.

He allegedly left with Megan in a black Citroën with GP number plates.

Megan was last seen wearing a baby pink vest with grey pants.

Missing Children South Africa have appealed to anyone with information about her disappearance to contact police.

- Compiled by Alex Mitchley

Read more on:    crime  |  kidnappings
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Legality of special Tshwane council meeting in question after election of acting speaker

2019-12-05 21:38

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

/News
WATCH | Alleged sex offender Willem Breytenbach whisked away after being granted bail
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:29 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
St James 19:29 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
One winner bags Daily Lotto prize of R400 000! 2019-12-05 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 