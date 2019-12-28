Father arrested for allegedly beating son to death

A 50-year-old man is expected to appear in court for beating his 37-year-old son to death.

The father was arrested on Friday in the Hlobo Village, Ngqamakhwe, in the Eastern Cape where the incident occurred.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said it is alleged that the suspect beat his son with a stick and sjambok accusing him of stealing car parts as the suspect is a mechanic.

Manatha said the victim died on the scene.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Ngqamakhwe Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“The identity of the deceased is still being withheld until all his close relatives are officially informed of his murder,” Manatha said.