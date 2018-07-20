 

Father imprisoned for creating porn of his three-year-old child

2018-07-20 14:27

Khosi Biyela

Man behind bars. (Photo: Getty images/Gallo Images)

A 40-year-old father who was arrested in June 2016 for sexually violating his daughter and the illegal possession and creation of child pornography has finally been convicted by the Port Shepstone Regional Court.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his now five-year old daughter, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, they received information that the accused was circulating pornographic images via Facebook and emails.

“The accused was then traced via his Facebook account to Margate where he was arrested,” she said.

His electronic devices, including a laptop and cellphone, were seized.  Police found pornographic images of children, including of his then-three-year-old daughter, on his devices.

Gwala says the accused was also linked to an Australian suspect.

“The information regarding the accused’s emails were given to USA Homeland Security. This resulted in the tracing of another accused in Rhodes Island in the USA, who was also arrested.”

The South African man was handed a five year sentence for sexual assault and five years for child pornography. He was convicted and sentenced to ten years imprisonment – half of which is suspended for five years – for using his daughter to create child phonography. He will serve ten years in prison, Gwala says.

Read more on:    child pornography  |  arrests

