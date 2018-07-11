Father in court after daughters burn to death while home alone

The father of two girls who were burnt to death in their home in Colorado Park in the Western Cape when he left them by themselves is expected to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on a charge of culpable homicide.

Cameron Adams is expected back in court on Wednesday after his first appearance in June.

His two daughters, Zaythoon, 2, and 7-month-old Zaynura Brandt, were alone at home when the fire started in the early hours of the morning.

READ: Toddler found lying over baby sister after both die in Cape Town blaze

Police are still searching for the victims' mother.

News24 previously reported that Adams struggled with addiction to the drug tik and had allegedly stolen his mother's cellphone the night before the incident. She believed he had taken it to a nearby drug house as he told her he needed R30 to get it back.

Adams' mother, Eleanor, told News24 that Adams and his girlfriend had left in the early hours of the morning to go and retrieve the stolen goods, despite Eleanor telling her son not to leave as she was exhausted and didn't trust herself to stay awake.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the cause of the fire was being investigated.



