 

Father of Hawks detective shot dead in car outside his Cape Town home

2019-07-09 15:24

Jenna Etheridge

Nici Heerschap. (Image via Facebook)

The father of a Cape Town Hawks detective was gunned down in Melkbosstrand on Tuesday morning, according to the Hawks.

Nici Heerschap, 74, was shot twice in his vehicle and died on the scene, said Captain Philani Nkwalase.

He is the father of Detective Warrant Officer Nico Heerschap.

Nkwalase said the shooting happened near the father's home. Netwerk24 reported that the men lived on the same property.

No arrests have been made.

Heerschap Junior had been expected to testify in a firearms case in the Cape Town Regional Court on Tuesday and was also investigating figures in gang circles and the underworld for firearm and vehicle fraud, according to Netwerk24.

Nkwalase said they were investigating who was behind the shooting. 

Asked whether the murder had anything to do with Heerschap Junior's investigations, he said: "The motive for the killing is the subject of our investigation."

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
