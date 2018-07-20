 

Father of student knocked down by speeding driver: ‘We’re not angry with him’

2018-07-20 17:08

Carla Coetzee

Adel Cato. PHOTO: Supplied

A University of Pretoria student was left in a critical condition with severe head trauma after she was hit by a car earlier this week.

Adel Cato (20), a second-year BCom student, was badly injured in the incident which took place near the university campus.

Adel and friends were walking to a restaurant at about 10pm on Monday night when she allegedly was run over by a 24-year-old male driver as they crossed a road.

Her parents believe it was just an accident.

“It wasn’t just his fault or just her fault. That’s why it’s called an accident,” her father, Frank Cato, told YOU on Friday.

Adel is being treated in the high care unit at the Mediclinic Muelmed hospital in Pretoria and is being kept under sedation.

“They’ll gradually start waking her up to see how badly her brain has been injured,” Frank said.

He said they’ve met the young driver and have even allowed him to come to the hospital.

“We told him we forgive him and we’re not angry with him. I’m sure he’s not sleeping well, this thing must be eating him up inside. It was just an accident.”

Brooklyn police spokesperson Captain Colette Weilbach said they’re investigating a case of reckless driving. No arrest has been made.

