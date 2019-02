A 35-year-old man has been shot and killed in his sleep, and his daughter wounded, Eastern Cape police said on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said in a statement that two gunmen entered the man's home in KwaNobuhle, near Uitenhage, at 02:00 "through a bedroom window", before opening fire.

The seven-year-old girl was sleeping next to her father and was grazed by several bullets, Nkohli said.

"She was later rushed to hospital," said the officer.

On Saturday afternoon, a mere 22km away in Bethelsdorp, a gunman shot four relatives, killing one of them.

Police said the man entered the yard of a house in Extension 32 in Bethelsdorp, just before 13:00, and started shooting at the occupants through an open door.He continued into the house, where he shot the four people. A 13-year-old boy sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene.

No arrests have yet been made in either incident.

