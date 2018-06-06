 

Father to face murder charge after mistakenly killing his son outside school

2018-06-06 13:17

Amanda Khoza

File (Getty Images)

File (Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A man shot and killed his teenage son, apparently by mistake, outside his school in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, on Tuesday evening, police said.

Soweto West cluster spokesperson Captain Mpande Khoza said the father, 50, was charged with the murder of his 14-year-old son.

Khoza said that according to information in the police docket, the man allegedly took his son to school to attend evening classes.

ALSO READ: Dad allegedly kills his 3 children in Germiston, commits suicide

"The father dropped the boy and he locked his vehicle and waited inside... he then fell asleep. The boy [later] came back and knocked on the passenger window of his father's vehicle.

"The father who was asleep in the car with his firearm on him... got scared by the knocking of his son [and] he pulled out his firearm and shot towards the direction of the person who was knocking," said Khoza.

He then realised that he had shot his son.

ALSO READ: Man shot dead in fight after car accident

"The boy passed away on his way to the hospital."

The police took the father's statement on Tuesday night, and allowed him to go home. He was subsequently arrested on Wednesday morning.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was visiting the school on Wednesday afternoon.


KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime  |  shootings

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

EFF backs Shivambu after his attack on senior Treasury official

24 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Forensic pathologist testifies in Rohde trial
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, June 05 2018-06-05 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 