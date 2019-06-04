 

Father who accidentally shot, killed son gets 10 years

2019-06-04 18:45

Ntwaagae Seleka

Sibusiso Emanuel Tshabalala weeps in court before his bail application yesterday. He shot his son on Tuesday night when he mistook him for a hijacker. (News24)

Sibusiso Emanuel Tshabalala weeps in court before his bail application yesterday. He shot his son on Tuesday night when he mistook him for a hijacker. (News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An Ennerdale father, who claimed that he had shot his son accidentally when he was startled by a knock on his car window, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, which was suspended for five years.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Gauteng spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, said it welcomed the sentence handed down by the Lenasia Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Mjonondwane added that the sentence was just and fair. 

"The sentence was confirmed by the court after the accused entered into a plea deal and sentence agreement with the State," she said.

Sibusiso Emmanuel Tshabalala shot and killed his son Luyanda, 16, at Fred Norman Secondary School in Ennerdale, southern Johannesburg, on June 5, 2018.

READ: 'Dad, it's me, Themba' – 16-year-old from Ennerdale shouts as his dad shoots him, thinking he's a hijacker

Tshabalala claimed that he had fallen asleep in his car while waiting for his son and that he had mistaken him for a hijacker.

During his previous appearance in court, Magistrate Maggie van der Merwe told the visibly shaken and emotional Tshabalala that she wished the case could have been finalised and that she was disappointed that the matter had to be postponed.

Police spokesperson Captain Mpande Khoza previously reported that, according to information in the docket, Tshabalala had taken his son to school to attend evening classes, News24 reported.

"The father dropped the boy off and he locked his vehicle and waited inside ... he then fell asleep. The boy [later] came back and knocked on the passenger window of his father's vehicle. The father who was asleep in the car with his firearm on him ... became scared when he heard his sons knocks [and] pulled out his firearm and shot in the direction of the person who was knocking," Khoza said. 

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johanneburg  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Popular Pretoria pastor nabbed for alleged poaching

2019-06-04 18:23

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
R500 000 in the bag for one Daily Lotto player 2019-06-03 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 