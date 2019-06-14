 

Father who threw baby from shack won't do any prison time

2019-06-14 11:47

Kaveel Singh

Prison. (Jackie Clausen, Gallo Images, Sunday Times, file)

Prison. (Jackie Clausen, Gallo Images, Sunday Times, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Port Elizabeth father who threw his baby from the top of a shack during protests in 2018, will not serve any time in prison, according to police.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his child, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court.

The court imposed a sentence of 12 months in jail or a R5 000 fine, suspended for five years.

"This means that if he commits any acts of child abuse in the next five years, his sentence will be imposed," police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said on Friday.

The father was accused of throwing his 1-year-old daughter from the roof of the shack during municipal demolitions of illegal structures in April 2018.

The 38-year-old was captured in a dramatic series of pictures as he threatened to throw her off the roof of a shack in Joe Slovo informal settlement and later, when he eventually threw her.

The child was caught by a metro police officer, Constable Luyolo Nojulumba.

The father faced a charge of child abuse after the initial charge was downgraded from attempted murder.

At the time, the State did not oppose bail.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  child abuse  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

EFF to know next week whether it can appeal Manuel defamation ruling

33 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two-way split, each pocket more than R200 000 2019-06-13 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 