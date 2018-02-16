'Fatigued' Peter Ndoro takes a break after Ramaphosa death blunder

Johannesburg - Veteran SABC broadcast journalist Peter Ndoro will be taking a break from his job after he mistakenly declared on national TV that President Cyril Ramaphosa had died instead of Zimbabwe's MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai.



His error follows another blunder in January, when he announced that IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi had died instead of former Bophuthatswana leader Lucas Manyane Mangope.

In a statement, SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said, while the public broadcaster acknowledged that it was human nature, "we take the matter in a very serious light, as it is not only embarrassing, but could potentially affect those involved negatively".

The SABC had spoken to Ndoro, who indicated that he was fatigued and needed rest.



"Management has agreed to his request and he will be taking a break from the show. Ndoro has apologised to the president and his apology has been accepted," Kganyago said.

Tsvangirai, 65, founded the opposition party, the MDC in 1999, and was well known as one of Zimbabwean ex-president Robert Mugabe's critics.

Tsvangirai died on Wednesday.