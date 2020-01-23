Fears for three crew members as plane goes missing near George

A passenger walking out of the arrival terminal at the George airport. (Gianluigi Guercia, AFP)

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has lost contact with its flight inspection unit aircraft that took off from George Airport in the Southern Cape earlier on Thursday.

"The crew, two males and one female, took off at 10:40 (local time) from the George Airport on a flight calibration mission of navigational aids of the same airport," SACAA said in a statement.

"The air traffic control tower could not make contact with the aircraft ten minutes after take-off. The Air Traffic and Navigation Services immediately activated search and rescue."

SACAA is in contact with the search and rescue team and will provide further information later in the day.

This is a developing story.