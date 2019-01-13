Fears of escalating gang violence after man killed, 3 injured in Cape Town shooting

A
man was shot dead and three others injured, including a six-year-old, in what
appears to be part of an escalating pattern of shootings in Athlone, Cape Town.
No arrests had yet been made for
the shooting on Saturday night and the motive for the murder and attempted
murders was still being investigated, said Western Cape police spokesperson
Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut on Sunday.
But there are fears that the
shooting was gang-related, part of a pattern of drive-by shootings in which
innocent bystanders are the victims, since the collapse of a peace agreement
between rival gangs a few months ago.
Paramedics said the 35-year-old
man died on the scene in 8th Avenue. Three others – aged 6, 25 and 27 – were
injured.
ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring
said one of the men sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and buttocks, leaving
him in a serious condition, while the other man sustained a gunshot wound to
the chest.
Shootings on the rise
It is believed that the child was
shot in the leg.
Athlone Community Policing Forum
chairperson Aziza Kannemeyer told News24 that shootings in the area were on the
rise, especially since a peace deal between rival gangs, which had held for a
year, collapsed.
The shootings started again in
October, said Kannemeyer, and have become an almost daily occurrence since the
beginning of December.
The shooting on Saturday followed
the same pattern – a drive-by shooting in which innocent bystanders were the
victims. This time, the shooting took place outside a local spaza shop.
Kannemeyer said gang- and drug-related
incidents were out of control and that the problem was linked to broader
societal ills, including youth unemployment.
Kannemeyer said programmes were
needed to keep young people out of the gangs, which would ensure that they do
not feel as though gangs are the "only place where they belong".