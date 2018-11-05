 

Fears that acting NPA head is being blackmailed over alleged sex tape

2018-11-05 10:34

Correspondent

Dr Silas Ramaite. (NPA website)

As interviews for the top job at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) kick off, a suspected blackmail attempt against a senior prosecutor, using the rumoured existence of a sex tape, has been reported by City Press.

Silas Ramaite was appointed as acting head of the NPA in August, following the removal of Shaun Abrahams. News24 previously reported that Ramaite was a career prosecutor who had been a deputy director for 15 years, and was the NPA's deputy national director for administration and witness protection.

On Sunday, City Press reported that, while it had not seen the tape in question, it allegedly involved Ramaite in a compromising position with a female security guard. Concerns have reportedly been raised that rumours of the existence of the tape is being used to blackmail the prosecutor. The existence of the tape was reportedly confirmed to City Press by four senior officials in the security cluster.

Read more: Sex tape rocks NPA

Ramaite has also reportedly not seen the video.

A prosecutor, who is reportedly close to Ramaite, has questioned how the alleged act was filmed.

"Although we do not condone having sex in the offices… the issue of how the cameras were placed in the office of the acting national director also raises serious concerns about the intentions of the person who installed them."

Another prosecutor reportedly told the paper that the alleged existence of the tape was being used to get Ramaite to back a faction within the NPA. His independence, as part of neither faction supporting or opposing former president Jacob Zuma, was reportedly well known.

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku told City Press that Ramaite could not comment on the reported video until he has seen it. Mfaku reportedly said that the NPA could "only assume" that this was part of a blackmail attempt by those who wanted Ramaite to make decisions that suit them. Mfaku made similar comments to EWN.

He also reportedly said it was worrying that Ramaite had purportedly been under surveillance, and said this could lead to criminal or civil action.

News24 reported that applications for the position of NPA head closed on Friday, and the shortlisting process and interviews start on Monday. The interviews are not open to the public.

Read more on:    npa  |  silas ramaite

