Federer vs Nadal | All you need to know about parking and road closures

The tennis match between international sporting legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday is set to be epic.

With the Match In Africa organisers hoping to break the world record for the most spectators to watch a single tennis match at the 50 000-seater stadium, navigating the traffic in and around the precinct could end up in a headache.

READ | On Federer's to-do list: Getting his SA mom to teach grandkids Afrikaans

Various roads in Green Point and the central business district will be closed. Here's how to plan your day if you are in the area.

If you are attending the match, you are encouraged to use public transport to get to the MyCiTi Civic Centre bus station before catching the free event shuttle to the stadium or using the fan walk.

Free shuttle for valid ticket holders

The first shuttle bus from the Civic Centre will leave at 14:00 and from Hertzog Boulevard Avenue at 14:30. Buses thereafter will leave every 15 minutes or when full.

The last MyCiTi bus after the match will leave the stadium at 23:30 and people are advised to move quickly from the stadium to the Civic Centre to use the shuttle.

Parking

Parking in the CBD is free after 17:00 on weekdays. The City has advised that no security will be arranged.

Off-street parking can be found at venues such as the Cape Town International Convention Centre, Ryk Tulbagh Square, Picbel Parkade and Plein Park. Prepaid parking options can be found here.

The V&A Waterfront has around 4 000 parking bays available to the general public, with its usual parking fees in place. Traffic flows in and out of the Waterfront may be congested.

Dedicated parking has been allocated on DF Malan Drive for people with disabilities who wish to use the stadium shuttle. Only people with disabilities with an official disability permit from the City will be allowed to park in this dedicated parking area.

Ticket holders must formally request access to the parking bays dedicated to people with disabilities by sending an e-mail to ticketing@match-in-africa.com.

Cycling

People are welcome to cycle to the stadium and must provide their own lock and chain. Bicycle racks can be found on the eastern (Waterfront) side of the elevated circle at the stadium and bicycles are left at own risk.

Due to the number of people using the fan walk, it is advised that cyclists coming from the CBD use the route through the V&A Waterfront or the back roads in De Waterkant to access the stadium.

Road closures

Stadium:

• Fritz Sonnenberg Road between Stephan Way and McDonald's – full closure both directions from 12am to 11:30pm; Granger Bay Boulevard and Portswood Road – full closure both directions from 12am to 11.30pm; and Granger Bay Boulevard and McDonald's – full closure both directions from 12am to 11.30pm

• Stephan Way between Fritz Sonnenberg Road and Hamiltons Rugby Club – full closure both directions from 12am to 11.30pm

• Vlei Road between Green Point Cricket and Fritz Sonnenberg Road – full closure both directions from 12am to 11.30pm; and Helen Suzman Boulevard and Fritz Sonnenberg Road – full closure both directions from 12am to 11.30pm

• Portswood Road between Helen Suzman Boulevard and Beach Road Northbound closed from 7pm to 8.30pm

• Fort Wynyard Street between Portswood Road and Granger Bay Boulevard Road closed from 6am to 11.30pm

• Granger Bay Boulevard between Helen Suzman Boulevard and Beach Road Northbound closed from 4pm to 11.30pm, except for MyCiTi bus service.

• Beach Road & Helen Suzman Boulevard Southbound closed (Voc Call) from 19:00 to 23:30

Fan Walk – CBD – Stadium

• Helen Suzman Boulevard between Buitengracht and York Road from 6am to 11.30pm. Right lane is a bus and emergency lane in both directions.

• Helen Suzman Boulevard (East Bound) between Beach and Granger Bay Boulevard between 6pm and 11.30pm. Left lane is a bus and emergency lane.

• Somerset Road between Ebenezer Road and Chiappini Streets Southeast (city) bound only, as well as Buitengracht and Chiappini Street Road Closed – 12am to 11.30pm

• Main Road between Ebenezer Road to York Road bi-directional traffic from 12am to 11.30pm

• York Road to Ebenezer Road Southeast bound (City) only from 12am to 11.30pm

• Ebenezer Road between Prestwich Street and Somerset Road – Local access only – no through traffic City Centre from 12am to 11.30pm

• Waterkant Street between Buitengracht and Lower Burg Street closed – Resident and business access only from 1pm to 11.30pm

No parking will be allowed on Main Road (Somerset Road) west bound from Thursday afternoon. No parking will be permitted on the above roads at the indicated times. Access to and from parking garages will be allowed to permit holders only.- Compiled by Jenna Etheridge