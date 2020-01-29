 

Federer vs Nadalovic? Cape Town mall double faults with Roger v Rafa poster blunder

Jenna Etheridge

A promotional banner at the Cape Quarter mall in Cape Town that was supposed to create a buzz around a much-anticipated tennis match between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal caused quite a "racquet" after using an image of Novak Djokovic mistakenly.

Photos of the banner quickly went viral on Twitter, showing Djokovic where Nadal's photograph should be, with one user commenting "Awks". The banner announces "Federer vs Nadal" and says at the bottom: "Park, eat and shop before the match at Cape Quarter".

The Match in Africa event is set to take place at the nearby Cape Town Stadium next Friday, for the benefit of the Roger Federer Foundation to support children's education in Africa.

Cape Quarter told News24 there had been a design error with the banner.

The banner was installed on Monday evening and the team noticed the error before 07:00 on Tuesday, removing it the same morning, it said in a statement. A corrected one was printed.

Janine Händel, CEO of the Roger Federer Foundation, told News24 that they were made aware of the banner via Twitter on Tuesday morning.

"The banner was neither initiated nor produced and installed by The Match in Africa, but by a shopping mall near the stadium. We welcome the excitement for the upcoming event," she said.

"On the other hand, we regret that the charity event is being advertised for a commercial purpose."

The Cape Quarter said in response that it always advertised all events held at the stadium or around the Green Point area.

"We have apartments in our building and is fully booked with guests attending the game... it's really about creating a buzz, vibe and excitement around the game for the guest and shoppers visiting the centre and not advertised for a commercial purpose at all," it said.

