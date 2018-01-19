 

Fedsas seeks probe into Free State education dept's failure to pay money to schools

2018-01-19 05:54

Tammy Petersen

(File, Duncan Alfreds, News24)

(File, Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Bloemfontein - The Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas) on Thursday said it would ask the South African Human Rights Commission to investigate the Free State education department’s "repeated failure" to make payments to public schools.

"In addition, Fedsas has instructed its lawyer to write a letter of demand to the Free State education department to demand that payments be made within two weeks. If not, Fedsas will approach the High Court," deputy CEO Jaco Deacon said in a statement.

"Every year without exception, schools in the Free State start the new school year without money for expenses, such as water, electricity and stationery. Provincial education departments are responsible to pay over this money from the National Treasury twice a year, but this does not happen in the Free State."

He also accused the department of "dragging its feet" with the appointment of a number of principals and teachers.

"The excellent performance of the province’s matriculants was celebrated on a grand scale by the [department]. However, the department’s share in this success is extremely limited.

"In most instances, officials are failing children in public schools by withholding from them even the most basic necessities such as access to drinking water, toilet facilities and teachers."

The federation said it had been trying "for years" to address the issue directly with the department.

"However, all our efforts have come to nothing. Schools often have to use the little money they do have to pay legal fees in order to force the department to make the payments.

" This is why Fedsas, on behalf of parents and learners in the Free State, has decided to ask the Human Rights Commission to investigate this matter.

"At the same time the Public Protector will be approached to try and get answers as to why the provincial department repeatedly fails to pay the money from the National Treasury to schools before the deadline. The money does not belong to the department – its only function is to pay the money over to schools. This raises the question as to where this money is."

Deacon said the federation would hand in documentation to both the HRC and the Public Protector in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Despite attempts, News24 was unable to reach the Free State education department's spokesperson Howard Ndaba.

Read more on:    fedsas  |  bloemfontein  |  education

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC WC to request inquiry into whether City 'deliberately ignored' drought warnings

50 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: Police van petrol bombed, several arrested on 2nd day of protests at #HoërskoolOvervaal
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:36 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Brackenfell 20:17 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, January 17 2018-01-17 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 