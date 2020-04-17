 

FEEL GOOD | Durban hotel lights up the beachfront, sending message of hope and love

2020-04-17 16:58

Kaveel Singh

The Elangeni hotel on Durban's beachfront sends message of love and hope during the lockdown. (Facebook)

The Elangeni hotel on Durban's beachfront sends message of love and hope during the lockdown. (Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

It took four hours, the use of 153 rooms on 15 floors of Southern Sun's Elangeni hotel and 23 floors of the Maharani hotel, to light up the Durban beachfront in the shape of a heart during the Covid-19 national lockdown.

The inspiration for the move came from The Westin in Cape Town, that has heart-shaped lights on the hotel building, according to Wayne Smith, the Southern Sun Elangeni and Maharani general manager who co-ordinated the project.

"I immediately became inspired to put a Southern Sun Elangeni and Maharani spin on the warm gesture. With our combined 734 rooms between Elangeni and Maharani, I thought we could certainly do the biggest display ever."

He said a large amount of planning went into making the heart shaped message possible.

"We started off with mapping it all out on an Excel spreadsheet to make sure the [blocks] making up the shapes and letters were evenly spread out and legible. The final result was executed by a team of three staff members, myself, duty manager Shaylin Manda and security manager Ashton du Preez."

Temporarily closed

He said although the hotel was temporarily closed for the lockdown, "I still go into work every day to check on the property and keep everything ticking".

"I have tried to keep the team engaged and involved in the hotel although they are not there and to keep the passion and spirits high."

Smith added: "With everyone missing the joy of work and, more importantly, the interaction with our treasured guests, this was a way to say loud and proud that we are here, ready and waiting to welcome our guests back to the hotel."

The hotels were built more than 47 years ago and have enjoyed their share of tourists that flood the Durban beachfront every holiday.

Read more on:    durban  |  feel good  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

LIVE | Coronavirus: President rejects request to lift liquor ban

2020-04-17 10:00

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: How smart is the DA’s smart plan for after lockdown?
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Plettenberg Bay 19:10 PM
Road name: N2

Kommetjie 15:31 PM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

More traffic reports
One lucky winner bags the Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-04-16 21:32 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 