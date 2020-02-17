 

FEEL GOOD | Full med school scholarship for teen who aced matric while studying in one-room shack

2020-02-17 07:54

Jenna Etheridge

Siyamthanda Mtyeku passed matric with seven distinctions. (Photo: Peter Luhanga, GroundUp)

A Cape Town teenager who achieved seven distinctions in matric in tough living conditions, will be able to fulfil his dream of studying medicine after an organisation heard about his story and offered him a six-year scholarship.

GroundUp reported that Siyamtanda Mtyeku, 18, was the top matric pupil at his high school with an 85% aggregate, and bagged seven distinctions.

He shared a small shack with his guardian Bonnita Buswana and her children in an informal settlement in Milnerton.

Buswana was his late brother's girlfriend. He sees his mother in East London when he can. Both were very excited when he told them the news.

Mtyeku told News24 on Friday he was also "over the moon" about the scholarship as he had been through a lot.

"Finance has always been the core obstacle and it impacted the way I lived. My guardian was unemployed and had to sacrifice a lot at the time. She also has children," he said.

"We lived through her grant money and sometimes I would go to bed on an empty stomach. But I didn't let that affect me in terms of my school work as the only thing going through my mind was that education will be the solution."

Siyamtanda Mtyeku (Supplied)
Jodi Bailey, country manager for the Moshal Scholarship Program, said they were very inspired by Mtyeku's story.

"He is indeed a remarkable and humble young man who shares everything with his guardian and family."

She said he was exactly the type of student they were looking for as he embodied "exceptional determination and tenacity".

Mtyeku was awarded a full six-year scholarship, which would cover all his study and living expenses.

He was in his second week of studies at the University of Stellenbosch and also had a place in residence.

"It has been great and the work has been overwhelming but through good time management and study methods, I am kind of coping well now," he shared.

His eyes were on neurology and he had already signed up to the surgical society.

"I am very grateful. Through prayer, my mom's prayer, things are finally coming through for me."

