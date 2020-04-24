FEEL GOOD | #ImStaying donations for families in need during lockdown expected to hit 500K

By the end of Friday, the amount of money which Facebook group #ImStaying has been raising for people in need during the Covid-19 lockdown, is expected to reach half a million rand, according to its founder, Jarette Petzer.

The massive Facebook group boasts 1.1 million members and the donations it received amounted to more than R400 000 on Friday morning.

Donations will be provided to families in the form of food vouchers.

"Focusing on our members, #ImStaying, has created a campaign on donations-based crowdfunding platform, BackaBuddy, to support as many families as possible with food and other essential items during the lockdown," Petzer said in a personal message.

"All funds will be converted into vouchers and will be distributed to our members in need via SMS which will allow them to get food for themselves and their families at any Shoprite or Checkers store across the country," Petzer said.

18 000 needed help



Many people affected by the measures put in place during the country's Covid-19 lockdown, have not received salaries. The lockdown has created harsh economic and social conditions.

Petzer put out a call to the group's members to ask them if they need food.

More than 18 000 indicated that they needed help, according to Petzer, and the campaign was launched.

"To my total dismay, we have thousands responding, many of which were seeking aid for themselves and their family members of up to 10 people which was both sobering and heartbreaking to witness."

The campaign aims to help as many people as possible. Assistance will be provided on a first-come-first-serve basis, Petzer said.

"We hope our members and the public at large will join us in raising funds as we strive to overcome this global pandemic."

A phenomenal response

Petzer told News24 that the response to the campaign was "phenomenal".

"I am tired, but I am incredibly invigorated because the support that South Africans are showing each other during this time is just phenomenal.

"It's amazing to see how everybody is just taking the leap and helping people that need help the most.

"Even though I'm tired and not getting much rest, I am incredibly excited and my faith in South Africa has been strengthened tenfold," Petzer said.