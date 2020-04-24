 

FEEL GOOD | #ImStaying donations for families in need during lockdown expected to hit 500K

2020-04-24 15:27

Azarrah Karrim

By the end of Friday, the amount of money which Facebook group #ImStaying has been raising for people in need during the Covid-19 lockdown, is expected to reach half a million rand, according to its founder, Jarette Petzer.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

The massive Facebook group boasts 1.1 million members and the donations it received amounted to more than R400 000 on Friday morning.

Donations will be provided to families in the form of food vouchers.

"Focusing on our members, #ImStaying, has created a campaign on donations-based crowdfunding platform, BackaBuddy, to support as many families as possible with food and other essential items during the lockdown," Petzer said in a personal message.

"All funds will be converted into vouchers and will be distributed to our members in need via SMS which will allow them to get food for themselves and their families at any Shoprite or Checkers store across the country," Petzer said.

18 000 needed help

Many people affected by the measures put in place during the country's Covid-19 lockdown, have not received salaries. The lockdown has created harsh economic and social conditions.

Petzer put out a call to the group's members to ask them if they need food.

More than 18 000 indicated that they needed help, according to Petzer, and the campaign was launched.

"To my total dismay, we have thousands responding, many of which were seeking aid for themselves and their family members of up to 10 people which was both sobering and heartbreaking to witness."

The campaign aims to help as many people as possible. Assistance will be provided on a first-come-first-serve basis, Petzer said.

"We hope our members and the public at large will join us in raising funds as we strive to overcome this global pandemic."

A phenomenal response 

Petzer told News24 that the response to the campaign was "phenomenal".

"I am tired, but I am incredibly invigorated because the support that South Africans are showing each other during this time is just phenomenal.

"It's amazing to see how everybody is just taking the leap and helping people that need help the most.

"Even though I'm tired and not getting much rest, I am incredibly excited and my faith in South Africa has been strengthened tenfold," Petzer said.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Read more on:    jarette petzer  |  feel good
NEXT ON NEWS24X

What will exercising 'under strict conditions' look like? We look at what other countries are doing

2020-04-24 14:17

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to brief SA on R500bn coronavirus relief package
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Two Daily Lotto players win jackpot 2020-04-23 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 