FEEL GOOD | 'KFC couple' to usher in 2020 as 'newly weds' after confirming second wedding date

Nonhlanhla Soldaat and Hector Mkansi, known as the KFC couple, show off their wedding bands. (Supplied, KFC)

To usher in the New Year, South Africa's favourite couple, Nonhlanhla Soldaat and Hector Mkansi, have set December 31 as the day they will tie the knot for the second time.



The couple took social media by storm after Mkansi 37, was captured on video proposing to Soldaat, 38.

It later emerged that the couple was already married after it turned out Mkansi had taken the rings for a cleaning when he was captured "proposing" (they wed in December 2018), but decided that he was going to do something different when he gave the ring to Soldaat.

The video elicited an outpouring of positivity, with social media users seemingly taken with the woman's overwhelmed reaction, and the man's broad, joyous smile.

With the outpouring of generosity now tallied (one Twitter user took it upon himself to be the dedicated bookkeeper for all things gifts and offers), a date has been set and the planner, Precious Thamaga of Precious Celebrations, said she could not wait to plan what was in all likelihood one of the first weddings planned and co-ordinated on Twitter.

The wedding day was also confirmed by KFC on its Twitter account, with the company tweeting: "We have a wedding date, people."



The pair told W24 they had no idea they would get an opportunity to get the wedding of their dreams because it "wasn't the kind of ceremony we wanted but because of the situation we continued with it last year".



They have three children - seven, 12 and 17.