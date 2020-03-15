FEEL GOOD | Paying it forward: Historical debt paid off for students at UKZN and WSU

Walter Sisulu University alumnus and former University Sports South Africa boxing chairperson Lonwabo Mafunda is paying it forward.

He donated funds to help clear students' historical debt.

The university said in a statement that the money he has donated will assist students who should be graduating in the upcoming May graduation ceremony.

"Life gives us different opportunities and if you are in a position to give then you should do so. Give back to help the needy," said Mafunda.

"Reflecting on your own days as a student and the experiences you've had at the university will make you question whether you'd like to see current students going through the same struggles you did," he said.

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Crowd at Ultra SA festival lifts quadriplegic man up so he can see the stage

The university did not elaborate on how much had been donated.

"We thank Mr Mafunda for his generosity towards WSU and its students. We want to encourage all alumni to support their alma mater by any means possible. The WSU Bursary Fund aims to support academic excellence and your contribution will help us to achieve that," it said.

SAMA donation

In another part of the country, more than 100 medical students with historical debt at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) will be able to register for the 2020 year after the South African Medical Association (SAMA) pledged R550 000 to a fundraising campaign.

"The students were delighted to find out this week that SAMA donated R550 000 to the campaign. Within a two-week period, the campaign has raised R1 million, reaching its first milestone and ensuring that all 188 students were able to register," the university said in a statement on Friday.

This had been strongly motivated by the Junior Doctors' Association of SAMA, according to deputy chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa.

"Investing in future medical professionals is important and this is a tangible way in which we can make a difference," Mzukwa said.

Mzukwa hopes that this donation will also motivate others to participate in making education a reality for those who struggle financially.

"We've taken this step as it involves medical students who form part of our healthcare community as a medical association. But it should also serve as a message to other similar institutions and associations who represent professionals in other fields where there are students who need financial assistance, and who will benefit from their generosity," he said.

The Medical Campus Representative Council (MCRC) which launched the #IMadeADoctor fundraising campaign were delighted with the donation from the association.

"In total, we were able to reach our initial goal of R1 million which ensured that all 188 students with historical debt were able to register on time," MCRC student representative Xoliswa Njapha said.

More money needed

A further R8 million is required for the campaign to pay off all historical debt.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Head of the College of Health Sciences Busisiwe Ncama thanked SAMA for their donation.

"We are overwhelmed with the kind gesture from our colleagues at SAMA. Both their national and provincial offices came together to support our students after hearing their plea.

"Thank you for assisting in ensuring that we are able to graduate more doctors in the country," Ncama said.

