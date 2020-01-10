 

FEEL GOOD | 'Raging fire of hope' #ImStaying reaches 1 million followers

2020-01-10 07:02

Azarrah Karrim

Supplied

Supplied

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Founder of social media group #ImStaying Jarrette Petzer is in a celebratory mode as the group reached one million followers, spreading positivity in South Africa.

"One flame became two, and then twenty-thousand, and then half a million. And today we are no longer a flickering light, but a raging fire of hope, made up of over one million men and woman who share this same belief," Petzer said.

In starting the group, he was not sure of how to define it, but with the help of followers it soon took shape.

"I knew that it was something special given the public interest, and I knew that I wanted to use it to help South Africa and to help our people, but to define it into one simple word seemed almost impossible," he said.

What followed was "indescribable".

South Africans began sharing their stories and experiences on the group, which "showed us the deep emotion of love that we all had for each other".

"South Africans across the country and from all over the world began to share stories of how everyday men and woman had been helped or had helped each other in times of need.

"We began to share stories of hope. We began to share in each other's cultures, and the most breathtaking imagery of landscapes that make up this most beautiful country that we call home."

The group has brought to the fore people’s compassion and hope during a dark time, Petzer said.

"These stories cut through the rhetoric of fear and division that was consistently been pushed onto us by mainstream and social media – it was like a hot knife through butter; and so began the spreading of a stronger sense of unification among all of our different races and cultures that make this nation what it is."

People began to feel hopeful, he said, uniting to create "a real chance at turning the tables around".

He has called on South Africans to share their stories, saying: "Your words inspire hope in others".

"Don't keep your beauty within - let us all continue to share in each other's life experiences, victories, compassion and challenges, and overcome," Petzer said.

Read more on:    jarette petzer  |  good news  |  social media
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Load shedding downgraded to stage 1 as problem units return to service

2020-01-10 06:22

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Search for your matric results

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH | Lucky Durban dog survives venom of feisty spitting cobra
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Milnerton 07:18 AM
Road name: LOAD SHEDDING

Ashton 06:30 AM
Road name: R60

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Three winners on Thursday 2020-01-09 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 