 

FEEL GOOD | SA man beats 29 finalists to be crowned best barista in international competition

2019-11-18 13:24

Jenna Etheridge

Teddy Nzama won best barista at an international Starbucks competition. (Starbucks)

Teddy Nzama won best barista at an international Starbucks competition. (Starbucks)

Donning his South African flag with pride, Teddy Nzama has beaten 15 000 Starbucks employees to be crowned the best barista across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Nzama, who started working at the Starbucks in Florida Road, Durban, around two years ago, took the ultimate prize in London last week.

After touching down on home soil on Sunday, he said his achievement had not yet sunk in.

"[I am] slowly processing," he laughed in a video posted to the Starbucks' EMEA Instagram account.

Asked what his plans were, he said he was going to keep doing what he was doing and stay humble.

"It is just so nice being home. Everyone is so happy and I am happy they are happy."

Nzama and 29 other finalists, who were all national champions in their home countries, battled it out over three day. They were whittled down to 16 finalists who had to showcase their skills in the "latte art throw-down".

(Starbucks)

Teddy draped with SA flag after being announced best barista. (Starbucks)

A panel of experts then decided on the overall winner, choosing Nzama because he demonstrated superior abilities and his personal journey was inspiring.

Congratulatory messages streamed in for Nzama on social media from citizens, including those he had made a cuppa for in the past.

Sakhile Mbatha commented: "From playing cricket in KwaMashu and now becoming a would (sic) champion in coffee am proud of my friend".

Inge Damaske said: "A coffee made with passion tastes far better than any other."

As part of his prize, Nzama will visit Milano Roastery in Milan and join fellow employees for an annual trip to coffee farms in Rwanda.

WATCH: 

