FEEL GOOD | The man on a Cinderella mission to find his #DonutBae

Twenty-five-year-old Franco Bassi is on a mission to find his Cinderella - a mystery man he met at a Krispy Kreme outlet, who quickly disappeared, leaving behind a glass slipper in the form of a blurry picture.

Bassi is a Cape Town resident who compares himself to "these new Krispy Kreme Christmas doughnuts: very extra on the outside, very soft on the inside".

He met the mystery man, dubbed #DonutBae, while on a mission to buy a dozen doughnuts with his colleague at the Krispy Kreme branch in Canal Walk.

Bassi explained that he felt like they hit it off when the man struck up a conversation.

"My colleague and I decided to get a dozen doughnuts and choosing 12 doughnuts is the toughest of all the first world problems I have experienced, since I am indescribably indecisive," he told News24.

"While I was focusing on the display case, I noticed a muscular arm appear in the corner of my eye, and then I heard a very sweet voice ask when the new store had opened. I turned to face a very cute guy smiling at me."

'Staring at his face'

He said he couldn't remember what else the man said, "because I was just staring at his face".

"He was looking at me the way I was looking at those doughnuts," Bassi joked.

As something sweeter than the doughnuts had caught Bassi's attention, he was at a loss at what to say, he said.

"I thought I was imaging a vibe, but then my co-worker asked me what happened there. I didn't know how to handle someone showing interest in me, because it rarely happens."

But, when Bassi tore his eyes away from the man to get his doughnuts, #DonutBae was gone.

Luckily, his colleague had taken a picture of the new store to show the rest of their colleagues and caught the two together.

Bassi took to Facebook to ask the public for help in tracking down #DonutBae. The post has been shared 476 times.

"I decided those legs are an opportunity I can't let pass by. So me being me, I went a bit too all out trying to be proactive for once."

The post gained overwhelming traction from people voicing their support and pledging to help Bassi track down #DonutBae.

"People are really invested in this story, and it's really heartwarming to see how complete strangers support this 'love story' and are rooting for me," Bassi said.

He hopes the post will enable him to find the mystery man.

"Maybe I'll bump into him again in Canal Walk and then I can ask him if I was just imagining things. But also - shem - imagine going viral on the internet because you asked someone about doughnuts?"

While the workings of the internet are indeed strange, it also provides an opportunity to send a message to as many as possible in times of need and it's one that Bassi took.

And if #DonutBae is reading this, Bassi has the sweetest message for you:

"I'm sorry if I read the situation wrong and if my Facebook post has forced you to go into hiding! But if I read it right... Thanks for giving me the warm and fuzzies by being so cute. Let me know if you're allergic to nuts so I know which doughnuts to get you."

He also has a message for the hopeless romantics this festive season:

"Don't stop loving (and drink enough water)!"