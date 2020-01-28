FEEL GOOD | Top Port Elizabeth cop rewarded with new car after winning police award for fearlessness

A police flying squad member in Port Elizabeth was given the keys to a brand new car by Police Minister Bheki Cele in recognition of his visible policing skills, courage and fearlessness over the last financial year.

Warrant Officer Severiano Blundin, 33, received a Toyota C-HR, which retails for around R352 000, after being voted as the laureate winner of the year by the audience at the 7th SA Police Service National Excellence Awards in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Earlier in the evening, he had also won the category of Visible Policing Employee of the Year for Level 5-7.

Blundin is primarily responsible for providing emergency services to the community of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

He effected 102 arrests and recovered 39 firearms, 24 magazines and 105 rounds of ammunition during the 2018-2019 financial year, said Colonel Athlenda Mathe.

He recovered 56 vehicles that were either hijacked, stolen or used in the commission of crime, as well as stolen property to the value of R1.8 million, R210 000 cash and drugs with an estimated street value of R620 000.

"But it was his story of courage and fearlessness that won the hearts and minds of the audience," Mathe said.

On January 16 last year, Blundin spotted a suspicious-looking vehicle while off-duty and pursued it. It turned out the vehicle was involved in a shooting earlier that day.



"A high-speed chase ensued that led to a shoot-out between him and a well-known gang leader in the area. The well-known gang leader was fatally wounded and this led to the recovery of 18 firearms on that specific day," Mathe said.

Blundin was over the moon.

"I feel very excited and at the same time I'm very grateful to the Lord for giving me this opportunity to win such an award and a brand new vehicle," he said.

"I would like to encourage my colleagues in the SAPS not to give up on their goals, but instead to push through until they reach the top. Let us all continue to strive to make South Africa a safer place."