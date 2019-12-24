 

Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe must report to a police station twice a month

2019-12-24 12:36

Ntwaagae Seleka

Kanya Cekeshe. (Papi Morake, Gallo Images, file)

Kanya Cekeshe. (Papi Morake, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe has been ordered to report to a police station twice a month after his release from prison and he is not allowed to leave Gauteng without informing authorities.

His lawyer, Wikus Steyl of Ian Levitt attorneys, told News24 that these were the conditions of Cekeshe's release.

READ | #FeesMustFall activist Kanya Cekeshe released from prison

Steyl said Cekeshe was doing well at home and was happy to be around his family.

"He is doing well and happy that he will spend Christmas with them after being away from them for years. He has missed two Christmas days while in custody and this time he is going to spend time with his loved ones," Steyl said.

He said the family has asked for privacy.

Cekeshe was convicted of public violence and malicious damage to property when he tried to set alight a police van during protests in 2016. 

He received an eight-year sentence and was held at Leeuwkop Correctional Centre in Bryanston, Johannesburg from 2017.

He was released at around 05:00 on Tuesday.

Cekeshe was believed to have been the last Fees Must Fall activist in prison.

Read more on:    kanya cekeshe  |  university protests  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hawks arrest two Free State court officials for fraud

2019-12-24 12:19

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Mom speaks out after chilling footage goes viral of man 'snatching' toddler from trolley in Durban mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Rawsonville 12:32 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Camps Bay 12:11 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

More traffic reports
Early Christmas for two Daily Lotto players 2019-12-23 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 