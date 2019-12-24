Fees Must Fall activist's 'biggest Christmas gift' is his release from prison

Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe's release from Leeuwkop Correctional Centre in Johannesburg on Tuesday is "his biggest Christmas gift", his lawyer told News24.

"He was hoping and wishing that his release should happen soon before Christmas. He must be excited about his release. It came before Christmas and that is his biggest Christmas gift he has received," Wikus Steyl of Ian Levitt attorneys said.

Cekeshe was convicted of public violence and malicious damage to property for trying to set alight a police van during protests in 2016.

He received an eight-year sentence and has been in prison since 2017. It was believed he was the last Fees Must Fall activist in prison.

Cekeshe's family told SABC News that they were happy he was released, but his uncle Mnikelo Madala said the road, in terms of clearing his name, was long.

"He is happy to be home. He understands that the struggle is not just over yet for him. Ultimately, we trying to get him cleared officially and get [his] record expunged. But he understands that can be a process," he told the public broadcaster.

Cekeshe's friend Nkanyiso Ngqulunga, who campaigned for his release, told TimesLIVE that the activist was well and happy to be out of prison.

He later tweeted that Cekeshe would not be giving any interviews because he wanted to spend time with his family.





SABC reporter Chriselda Lewis later tweeted a photo of Cekeshe at home, playing with his dog Rafael.

The activist's release was welcomed by many on social media platform Twitter.