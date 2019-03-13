Fees Must Fall leaders, Dali Mpofu featured in EFF's national and provincial lists

The EFF has revealed its national list and it comprises young party leaders who could join the National Assembly after the general elections.

The party released the national list on Wednesday, shortly after the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) deadline of 17:00.

Student activists who were involved in the Fees Must Fall movement, Naledi Chirwa, Vuyani Pambo and EFF Students Command president Peter Keetse, appear high up on the list, which comprises 200 candidates.

Chirwa gained notoriety during the Fees Must Fall movement when she was arrested at the University of Pretoria. She was also part of a group of young women who staged a silent protest during former president Jacob Zuma's speech at the IEC during the 2016 local elections, waving placards that read: "Remember Kwezi."

Pambo became the face of the Fees Must Fall movement along with Nompendulo Mkhatshwa and Mcebo Dlamini. He was widely seen in EFF regalia during student protests for free quality higher education at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Also high up on the list is EFF chair and legal titan, advocate Dali Mpofu, SC. He appeared third on the national list.

Mpofu is currently representing embattled former South African Revenue Services commissioner Tom Moyane in his application to cross examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

The EFF submitted its list electronically to the IEC on Wednesday.

National spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said its national and provincial lists had gender balance.

"The list has a gender balance, consistent with the principle of a Zebra approach, on 50/50 percent representation. It also has a geographic spread, and age balance," Ndlozi said. According to Ndlozi, all those who made the cut went through a rigorous democratic process, that included being subjected to an internal secret ballot from EFF leader Julius Malema.

"It has continuity and change, meaning it has retained hardworking fighters and added young revolutionaries, particularly from the Fees Must Fall movement. Thus, it is constituted by a tried and tested collective of fighters, who have cut their teeth on the picket lines of the economic emancipation movement."