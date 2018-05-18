 

Feline groovy: Cat back home... almost one year after Knysna fires

2018-05-18 17:11

Christina Pitt

Kietsie Kat was reunited with his owners, 11 months after he disappeared. (Supplied)

Kietsie Kat was reunited with his owners, 11 months after he disappeared. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Nina De Beer was in tears when she was finally reunited with her cat Kietsie Kat on Wednesday, which she lost in the aftermath of the devastating Knysna fires of 2017.

After scouring missing pet Facebook pages for 11 months, De Beer said she had given up hope of ever seeing her beloved Kietsie Kat again.

"I felt so guilty for losing him. He was such a loving cat, and it felt like a part of me was missing when he ran away," De Beer said.

She explained that Kietsie Kat had gone missing when her family was in the process of moving homes after they received a fire warning notification on June 7.

Once her family had moved to the safety of their beach home in Sedgefield on June 11, the six-year-old cat ran away.

"It was a combination of a lot of people who helped me find Kietsie Kat," De Beer said.

"In December, I received a message from a woman who saw a cat that looked like him. But she was unable to catch him and he ran away."

On Friday last week, a Good Samaritan caught the cat a block away from where he was initially spotted.

'I started crying'

"When I received the call on Wednesday, I started crying because I was scared that it wasn’t him," De Beer said.

"We thought that the cat they had caught was a female, but when he heard my voice he turned around in his box to look at me. Then I knew it was him."

Kietsie Kat is not the loving cat she remembers, De Beer said.

"He’s still in shock – a bit traumatised, because he was out in the wild for so long. He's hiding under my bed, but he's allowed me to stroke him now," she said.

De Beer added that her family was overjoyed when they heard the news of Kietsie Kat’s return.

"My daughter messaged me from her maths class when we found Kietsie Kat. When she told her classmates, everyone cheered," she laughed.

Kietsie Kat. (Supplied)

 

Read more on:    cape town

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Author struck with a brick during robbery at Franschhoek Literary Festival

41 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: SA's cash-in-transit heist epidemic explained
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 16 2018-05-16 21:15 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 