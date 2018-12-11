 

Female scrap collectors put their lives at risk to make money

2018-12-11 05:20

Yamkela Ntshongwana

Mbungwa Mkoki with the scrap metal she has collected. Her arms were burnt while burning the metal, she says. (Yamkela Ntshongwana, GroundUp)

On the busy R61 road, between Lusikisiki and Port St Johns, Nomvalo village has become home to a number of women who sleep out in the open, GroundUp reports.

They wait for a truck to take them to a company in Isipingo, Durban, where they can sell the scrap metal they have been collecting.

Nowelile Latakisa, 64, and her 34-year-old daughter Zimasa Latakisa are among the scrap collectors. They take turns to go to Durban to sell it.

Mbungwa Mkoki is 69. "We sleep here on the roadside for weeks. We are at risk … [but] we cannot leave our scrap metal here because some people with bakkies might steal it," she says.

Their children bring them food in the late afternoon and they wash in a nearby stream.

"Even though I am old, I am still forced to bring food to the table for my children. None of my older children is working," says Mkoki.

Mkoki gathers old tins, zinc sheets and any scrap metal or iron she can find.             

She sells the metal to The Reclamation Group, where she says "everything is put on a weighing machine".

The women burn the scrap metal for reasons that aren't entirely clear to GroundUp. Recently, Mkoki was burnt in the process. Her face was burnt, hurting her eyes, and her arms are still bandaged.

READ: 'It's scary down there' - Informal miners risk their lives to make R25 from a wheelbarrow of coal

"We don't make much money. Sometimes you come back with a maximum of R1 200." From this, Mkoki says, she has to pay for the truck to Isipingo. She also hires a bakkie to take her to Port St Johns where she can collect discarded cans. These costs can be R650. So she still depends on her social grant.

If it is raining, the women sometimes stay with Vuyani Mdlazi - a man who owns a brick home he built within sight of their piles of scrap metal beside the road. He has six children to look after, so he charges the women R10 a night to sleep on mattresses on the floor.

"I saw these struggling women sleeping outside in the cold. I pitied them. On the following day, I went to them and had a chat with them about their business," says Mdlazi.

The women say they can end up camping for up to three weeks while they wait for a truck.

