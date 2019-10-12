 

Female teacher resigns from top Cape Town boys' school amid sexual misconduct allegations

2019-10-12 09:31
The chapel at Bishops Diocesan College in Cape Town.

The chapel at Bishops Diocesan College in Cape Town. (Bishops Diocesan College website)

A teacher at Bishops Diocesan College in Rondebosch has reportedly resigned following allegations of sexual misconduct with pupils.

In a statement on Friday evening, Bishops principal Guy Pearson said the school is currently investigating allegations that there has been misconduct by one of its teachers, Times Live reported.

According to the statement, the female teacher has resigned with immediate effect and the investigation in under way.

It is understood the teacher is a sports coach at the Cape Town school.

According to Weekend Argus, the 30-year-old teacher was allegedly involved in a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old matric pupil. It is understood the woman is married and that the pupil had tried to end the relationship.

News24 contacted the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) but was informed it could not comment on the issue as Bishops is a private school.

- Compiled by Nicole McCain

