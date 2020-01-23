 

Festive season road death toll decreases by 10%

2020-01-23 13:53

Alex Mitchley

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula. (Photo: Gallo Images)

The number of festive season roads deaths has decreased, according to Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula.

Mbalula said the number of fatal road crashes were reduced by 3% from 1 438 in 2018/2019 to 1 390 in 2019/2020. This resulted in a 10% reduction in the number of fatalities from 1 789 in 2018/2019 to 1 617 in 2019/2020.

The highest number of roads deaths was recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, with 354. There were 254 in Gauteng and 217 in Limpopo. 

The Free State recorded a 35% reduction in fatalities - the highest reduction in the country - while Mpumalanga recorded a decline of 23% and Western Cape road deaths declined by 19%. 

The period under review was from December 1 to January 15. 

More to follow.

