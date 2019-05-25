Festive spirit at Loftus as citizens gather for presidential inauguration

Vuvuzelas, creative outfits, good music and SA flags - this was the order of the day as people filed into the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane on Saturday morning to witness Cyril Ramaphosa being sworn in as president.

Those spotted at the momentous occasion included singer PJ Powers, former finance minister Trevor Manuel and his wife Maria Ramos, ANC Women's League President Bathabile Dlamini, former public protector Thuli Madonsela and EFF leader Julius Malema.

Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, was seen walking around the stadium and telling paramedics that he was on duty as a doctor.

Dressed in black, green and yellow, newly-elected ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina appeared to be enjoying herself, jiving to the music provided by the Soweto Gospel Choir.

Even the ambassadors of Switzerland and Ecuador found themselves swaying a little to a Ramaphosa campaign song.

An upbeat Madonsela said it was a new dawn and hopefully the country was on a journey where all could enjoy the freedoms that some were currently enjoying.

Malema used the opportunity to warn Ramaphosa that he should appoint David Mabuza as deputy president - or face rebellion at the ANC National General Council.

"As a president you must always put your deputy next to you," he said.

"Madiba thought Thabo Mbeki won't be president, Thabo Mbeki became president. Thabo Mbeki thought Zuma will not be president, Zuma became president. Zuma thought Ramaphosa will not be president, Ramaphosa became president. Ramaphosa must never think DD will not become a president."

32 000 members of the public will be allowed into the stadium to witness the inauguration. 22 000 members of the public will be bused in from Gauteng and neighbouring provinces, while 10 000 walk-ins will be allowed on the day.

A total of 4 500 guests from various sectors of society - including parliamentarians, members of the judiciary, ministers and deputy ministers, premiers, MECs and executive mayors - are expected to attend.

