 

Fiancée heartbroken after farm-attack victim dies shortly before wedding

2019-06-26 12:44

Jaco Hough-Coetzee

Hanlie Barnard and Johan van Wyk. (Photo: Supplied)

Hanlie Barnard and Johan van Wyk. (Photo: Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

"At least he's not in pain anymore," a heartbroken Hanli Barnard (47) told YOU on Wednesday. Her fiancé, Johan van Wyk (41), died in the Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Johan was shot and seriously wounded in a farm attack in November near Lanseria, west of Johannesburg. They'd had to postpone their wedding date twice since then.

No chance to say goodbye

The attack happened a few weeks before their intended wedding day, December 15.

Johan was in the Helen Joseph Hospital for two months and their wedding was postponed to June 15. But just a few days before the big day was to happen, his health deteriorated and he was readmitted to hospital.

The date was then moved to 6 July.

But Hanli told YOU "someone from the hospital" called her on Tuesday morning, June 25, and told her Johan was very week. She "needed to come as soon as possible".

But 15 minutes before she reached his hospital bed, Johan died of a heart attack, giving her no chance to say goodbye.

Setback after setback

Johan, a widower, and his three kids, as well as Hanli and her two children had been getting ready to sit down for dinner on November 11 when they were attacked by four armed robbers. The intruders fired 25 shots, hitting Johan nine times.

"The blood was spraying out of him like from a garden hose," Hanli recalls of the moments following the attack.

Johan had collapsed on the porch and she thought he was dead. So did the four attackers. "They pointed to the decorations lying on the table and asked what it was. When I told them it was for our wedding, one of the robbers kicked Johan and asked me why I wanted to marry a dead man."

The men then made off with TVs, laptops and cellphones.

'All just too much'

Against the odds, Johan survived and was discharged from hospital at the end of January, though he had to return periodically for additional treatment as an outpatient.

A week before their second wedding date, YOU visited the couple. Johan was still in a lot of pain. Though he struggled and was heavily reliant on crutches, he was determined to walk down the aisle with Hanli.

After YOU's visit, Johan started suffering intensified pain in his hip and abdomen. By June 11 he was vomiting nonstop.

"I realised I needed to get him to the hospital as soon as possible. But I still believed the wedding would go ahead," Hanli said at the time.

She says that the Tuesday when Johan was admitted to hospital was the last time she spoke to him. He was put in a medically induced coma and treated for sepsis.

He died two weeks later.

"His body just couldn't cope with the pain anymore," Hanli says. "It had all just become too much for him."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Makwetu: Auditors faced threats, intimidation over findings

15 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: 1 winner nets nearly R500k 2019-06-25 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 