 

Field ranger shot dead by poachers at Kruger National Park

2018-07-20 14:47

Iavan Pijoos

One of the rest camps at the Kruger National Camp. (File)

One of the rest camps at the Kruger National Camp. (File)

The Kruger National Park has confirmed that one of its field rangers has died after a shootout with poachers on Thursday.

Kruger National Park spokesperson Ike Phaahla told News24 on Friday that the 34-year-old ranger and his colleagues, together with the K9 unit, had been tracking a group of poachers.

Phaahla said a shootout occurred when the groups made contact.

He said the ranger was "badly injured" after he was shot in the upper body.

"First aid was administered, and the doctor was also flown in."

The ranger, who had been working at Croc Bridge for almost three years, later died.

Phaahla said his family was immediately notified.

No other employee of the park was injured, and no arrests have been made.

kruger national park  |  polokwane  |  shootings  |  crime

